Back to the Future In Concert Coming to the Historic Perot Theatre This Weekend

The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra brings Back to the Future In Concert to the historic Perot Theatre this Saturday, Nov. 22, offering audiences a chance to watch the iconic film with its full musical score performed live and in sync by the orchestra.

The evening includes several themed activities tied to the performance. From 4 to 7 p.m., Cafe Lucille will offer a 10 percent discount to guests dressed as characters from the film. A Party Like It’s 1985 street party begins at 5:45 p.m. in front of the theatre, where ticketholders can view a screen-accurate DeLorean and take photos before heading inside. The symphony will also host a costume contest with cash prizes, with winners announced during intermission.

The concert gives audiences the opportunity to experience the film with its score performed live, including roughly twenty minutes of additional music Silvestri composed specifically for the concert version. The combination of the HD screening and full symphony orchestra has made Back to the Future In Concert a draw for longstanding fans and new viewers alike.

Tickets are on sale now at perottheatre.org. Student and child discounts are available.