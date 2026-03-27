Barnett Wellness Clinic Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Bringing Concierge Psychiatry to Texarkana

SPONSOR

Texarkana is welcoming a new era of mental health care as Barnett Wellness Clinic, founded by Grant Barnett, MNSc, APRN, PMHNP‑BC, celebrates its official ribbon cutting on April 2nd. The event marks the launch of a concierge psychiatry practice designed to bring personalized, accessible, and evidence‑based mental health services to children, adolescents, and adults across Arkansas.

Located at 4425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 115, Texarkana, Arkansas, the clinic represents Barnett’s vision for a modern, patient‑centered approach to psychiatric care—one that removes barriers, prioritizes time with patients, and integrates whole‑person wellness.

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SPONSOR

A New Standard of Mental Health Care

Barnett Wellness Clinic operates as a concierge, direct‑pay practice, allowing patients to receive longer, more personal sessions, direct communication between visits, and flexible scheduling without the limitations of insurance‑driven models. By maintaining a smaller caseload, Barnett ensures each patient receives thoughtful, unhurried, and highly individualized care.

Barnett’s approach blends:

Evidence‑based psychiatric treatment

Brief supportive psychotherapy and CBT

Metabolic and lifestyle optimization

Holistic wellness strategies, including nutrition and supplement guidance

Secure telehealth services for patients anywhere in Arkansas

Patients can choose from multiple membership tiers, each offering varying levels of access, communication, and session length—ensuring care that fits their goals and lifestyle.

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A Provider Rooted in the Community

Born and raised in Fouke, Arkansas, Barnett’s return to the Texarkana region is both personal and purposeful. After earning his BSN from the University of Arkansas and completing his master’s degree at UAMS, he gained experience in emergency nursing and advanced psychiatric care—experiences that shaped his belief that true wellness requires time, presence, and precision.

“My family is the center of my life,” Barnett shares. “They are the reason we’re moving back home and the driving force behind the environment I want this clinic to reflect. Barnett Wellness Clinic was built to offer care that feels personal, accessible, and grounded in genuine connection.”

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Redefining Psychiatric Care in the Region

Barnett Wellness Clinic aims to transform the mental health landscape by offering:

Concierge Psychiatry

Same‑day or next‑day openings

Longer, more personal sessions

Direct communication between visits

Flexible scheduling

Smaller caseloads for better attention

Comprehensive Treatment Options

Barnett treats a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, trauma, sleep disorders, substance use, behavioral issues, and more. He also has specialized experience with children, teens, first responders, and men’s mental health.

Telehealth for All of Arkansas

Patients do not need to live in Texarkana to receive care. As long as they are physically located in Arkansas during their appointment, they can access secure, high‑quality psychiatric services from anywhere in the state.

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A Vision for Whole‑Person Wellness

Beyond traditional psychiatry, Barnett incorporates metabolic health, lifestyle coaching, and supplement guidance to support long‑term balance and clarity. His goal is to help patients feel seen, understood, and supported as they work toward lasting wellness.

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Ribbon Cutting Celebration

The ribbon cutting, held in partnership with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, invites the community to tour the clinic, meet the provider, and learn more about the concierge model that is redefining mental health care in the region. Special event pricing on psychiatric evaluations will be available for attendees.

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About Barnett Wellness Clinic

Address: 4425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 115, Texarkana, AR

Phone: (903) 309‑1876

Website: BarnettWellness.com

Barnett Wellness Clinic offers personalized, evidence‑based psychiatric care for children, teens, and adults, with a focus on accessibility, clarity, and whole‑person wellness. Membership options, telehealth availability, and integrative treatment plans make the clinic a unique and much‑needed addition to the Texarkana healthcare community.