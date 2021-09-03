Bruce named Texarkana Area Engineer

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Transportation would like to announce that Tommy Bruce, P.E. has been appointed as the new Texarkana Area Engineer.

In this new position, Bruce will oversee maintenance and construction activities in Bowie and Cass Counties. He began his new duties on September 1st.

Bruce has served as the Area Engineer in Mount Pleasant since February of 2019. He began his career with TxDOT in 2006 in the Texarkana Area Office as an Engineering Assistant after graduating from Louisiana Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. He received his Professional Engineering license in 2010. In 2013, Bruce took a position in the Atlanta District’s Maintenance Office and was named Maintenance Engineer in 2015.

He will continue to serve as Area Engineer in Mount Pleasant until that position is filled.

Bruce replaces Paul Wong, who retired from TxDOT after 28 years of service.

