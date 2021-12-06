Crystal Moon Now Open In Downtown Texarkana

Advertisement

Crystal Moon, owned by Shelia Lemley, has found its new home in Downtown Texarkana! After months of searching and preparations for moving, Lemley opened her doors to her new downtown location last week! The new store offers more space for the growing business and offers customers an ideal shopping location in the rapidly growing heart of Downtown Texarkana.

With the new move comes new hours, and Crystal Moon is officially opened 7 days a week! Their new hours are as follows:

Sunday 12pm-5pm

Monday 10am-7pm

Tuesday 10am-7pm

Wednesday 10am-7pm

Thursday 10am-7pm

Friday 10am-7pm

Saturday 10am-5pm

The new Crystal Moon location is located at 209 East Broad Street Texarkana, AR 71854.

Congratulations to Crystal Moon and their move!

