There will be a Food Pantry at Westside Church of Christ on Saturday, Sep. 18 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. We encourage anyone who needs food assistance to get a box of food. We give one box to each family. Registration will be inside. We offer this pantry on the 3rd Saturday of each month to assist people whose money doesn’t cover food for a whole month. If you need help, please come.