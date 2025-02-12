For the Sake of One will Host It’s Third Be Bold Informational Event for Community Members

Sponsor

For the Sake of One will be hosting their third Be Bold recruitment/informational event for community members on Tuesday, February 25 at Williams United Methodist Church (4000 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX) at 6:00 PM. The purpose of this event is to help everyone that is interested in making a difference find their fit. Attendees will learn about fostering, adoption, mentoring, and other ways to serve vulnerable kids and families, as well as have an opportunity to meet the organizations and agencies that can help them get started.

Dinner will be provided by Chick-fil-A Texarkana-Richmond Road, and a panel of those involved in the foster/adopt community will share their stories. Thank you so much to Chick-fil-A on Richmond Road for donating the food for this event!

At Be Bold, For the Sake of One will share information, but they will not force attendees to sign up for anything. Currently, there are 90 kids in foster care from Bowie County (54 in kinship homes) with only 13 open foster homes, and 40 in foster care from Cass County (16 in kinship homes) with only 4 open foster homes. In Miller County, there are currently 85 children in foster care (18 in kinship homes) with only 10 open foster homes, and 48 children in foster care in Little River County with only 3 open foster homes (3 in a kinship home). That means that currently there are 263 kids in foster care in the counties we serve and only 30 open homes. There is a desperate need for more community members to hear this information and respond to help struggling families and children, whether that is through fostering or volunteering to support these families.

Community members must sign up to attend this free event at https://forthesakeofone.networkforgood.com/events/81374-be-bold. Children are welcome, but please sign up for a separate ticket for them if they will be eating so we have enough food.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families before, during, and after foster care by walking alongside them on their healing journey. They do this through their core programs of CarePortal, Building Healthy Families, Supporting Caseworkers, Supporting Foster/Adopt/Kinship Caregivers, and Supervised Visitation.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

