Gateway Farmers Market is hosting “Tailgate & Tables”

Gateway Farmers Market will be hosting a “Tailgate & Tables” event October 2nd, 2021. The event will take place at Gateway Farmers Market located at 602 East Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR, and will take place between 8AM-2PM.

The event will hold yard sale items, craft items, plenty of parking, and clean restrooms. Those wishing to participate with their own table can rent a 10 ft X 12 ft space for $15.00. There is still plenty of spaces available under the Pavillon and in the shady parking lot.

Vendors must bring their own tables, and spaces are 1st come 1st serve (except for the annual market vendors that have paid for their spaces for the year). Set up time is 7AM.

Normal vendors will be at the market with baked goods, crafts, vegetables and USDA meats. This is a great opportunity to come out and enjoy yard sale items, craft items, plants and much more! Come bring the family out to enjoy the day with Gateway Farmers Market!