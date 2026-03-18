Growing Your Stripes: Texarkana ISD Hosts 6th Grade Orientation for Future Texas Middle School Students 

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Texarkana Independent School District is inviting families of current 5th-grade students to attend 6th Grade Orientation at the Texas Middle School 6th Grade Center, an event designed to help students and parents prepare for the transition to middle school.

The orientation will take place Saturday, March 21, in the 6th Grade Center cafeteria at Texas Middle School, located at 2015 Kennedy Lane. Families will meet teachers and administrators, explore the campus, and learn about the academic and extracurricular opportunities available to students entering sixth grade.

“This event is a great opportunity for families to see firsthand what makes the Texarkana ISD experience special,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. “Our middle school provides a strong academic foundation while also helping students discover their interests through accelerated classes, leadership opportunities, clubs, and innovative programs. We encourage families across our community to explore the campus and see why so many students choose TISD for their middle school journey.”

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During orientation, parents and students will participate in breakout sessions, explore elective and club opportunities, learn about advanced math pathways, and receive guidance on completing sixth-grade choice sheets. Student ambassadors, teachers, and administrators will also be available throughout the event to answer questions and provide campus tours.

“We want families to leave orientation feeling excited and confident about the transition to sixth grade,” said Lakesha Taylor, principal of Texas Middle School. “This is an important time in a student’s journey, and our team is committed to helping every student feel supported, connected, and prepared for success.”

Families considering middle school options for their students are encouraged to attend and learn more about the opportunities available at Texas Middle School.

In addition to learning about academic programs and student activities, families will be able to connect with campus leaders, gather helpful information for the upcoming school year, and experience the spirit of Texas Middle School. Attendees will also have a chance to pick up T-shirts and spirit items while supplies last, adding to the excitement of becoming part of the school community.

Parking will be available at the 6th Grade Center and Texas Middle School gym parking lots.

Texarkana ISD encourages all families of current 5th-grade students to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about what the middle school experience has to offer.

About Texarkana ISD

Texarkana ISD serves approximately 7,000 students across 12 campuses and is the largest school district in Region 8, maintaining a 14:1 student-teacher ratio. The district is known for its innovative campus models, strong PK–12 STEM experiences, CTE Pathways, P-TECH academies, and the region’s largest dual-credit program, with more than 2,000 dual-credit courses currently being taken and students progressing toward associate degrees while still in high school. TISD also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and student leadership opportunities designed to help students Innovate. Lead. Excel.