Hospice of Texarkana Hosts Military Appreciation Picnic to Honor Veterans

Hospice of Texarkana invites all U.S. military veterans to its 3rd Annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic, a heartfelt event dedicated to recognizing and celebrating those who have served. Taking place on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hospice of Texarkana Care Center grounds (2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX), this gathering promises a day of gratitude, fellowship, and entertainment. Adding to the excitement, the picnic will feature a special guest performance by Hailey Wright from The Voice, bringing an extra touch of joy and celebration to the occasion.

Veterans will be treated to a complimentary lunch, beverages, and live entertainment as a token of appreciation for their service. The event fosters a sense of community and camaraderie, allowing veterans to connect, reminisce, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to fully enjoy the outdoor festivities.

“We Honor Veterans” is more than just a phrase—it’s a commitment upheld by Hospice of Texarkana through events like this and the tireless efforts of volunteers, ensuring veterans receive the respect and recognition they deserve. Using hashtags such as #WeHonorVeterans, #HospiceofTexarkana, #HospiceCare, #AddingLifetoDays, #CompassionDignityComfort, the organization continues to spread awareness and appreciation for the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes.