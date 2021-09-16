Investigative Reporter Jerry Mitchell To Talk This Morning at TISD Performance Arts Center

Advertisement

Investigative Reporter Jerry W. Mitchell will talk this morning from 9:15AM-10:15AM at the Texarkana Independent School Districts Performing Arts Center.

Jerry W. Mitchell, is an American investigative reporter formerly with The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, MS). In 1989, Mississippi Burning inspired him to look into old civil rights cases that many thought had long since turned cold. His investigations have led to the arrest of several Klansmen and prompted authorities to reexamine numerous killings during the civil rights area. He worked on the murder of Medgar Evers to bring the killer to justice.

Jerry has received more than 20 national awards, including a MacArthur Foundation genius grant. He was recognized, along with three other journalists, at the Kennedy Center honors in 1999 and was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Additionally, he is a TISD Distinguished Alumni.

If you have not read, watched or heard of Jerry Mitchell, you may not want to miss this. He is such a great man, a wonderful representative for Texarkana and so very humble.