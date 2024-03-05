Journey to the Emerald Isles: TRAHC Brings Muses Celtic Spring Concert to Texarkana

Sponsor

The Muses Project of Hot Springs, Ark., brings their St. Patrick’s Day celebration to Texarkana on Thursday, March 7th, at 7 p.m. at Cabe Hall in the Regional Arts Center. Presented by the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, this 90-minute concert is a unique blend of traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish and English ballads and folk songs.

“It’s an honor to host such extraordinary performers in Cabe Hall,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC executive director. “From old classics to heartfelt sacred tunes, the Muses will have you feeling like you’re right in the heart of Ireland. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it!”

The Muses’ Celtic Spring concert features traditional favorites such as “Danny Boy” and “Scarborough Fair” and delightful uplifting songs, “Mo Ghile Mear” and “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” along with moving sacred selections, “Be Thou My Vision” and “God Beyond All Praising.” Talented professional female lead vocalists, instrumentalists, young artists and dancers will perform in solos, duets and various ensembles, all in the style of the Celtic Women.

“Get ready to be blown away by the Muses and their incredible talent,” Unger said. “This is the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early. They put so much heart and soul into their music, and their commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Celtic music is evident in every note.”

This performance is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission; $15 for students with ID. Buy tickets online.

For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.