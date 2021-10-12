Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes Coming to Texarkana this Thursday

Advertisement

KLove fan favorite Kari Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes are stopping through Texarkana this Thursday at First Baptist Church Moores Lane, for a night of music and worship. Kari Jobe is well known for her Christian music and her songs I Am Not Alone, and You are For Me. She and Cody have written music together including their newest song The Blessing, and are touring the United States right now!

If you are interested in getting tickets you can purchase them through the First Baptist Church website, or through Vivid Seats. The concert will begin at 7PM this Thursday at First Baptist Church Texarkana off Moores Lane.