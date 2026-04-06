Keep Texarkana Beautiful Hosts Annual Spring Clean-Up

Keep Texarkana Beautiful along with the City of Texarkana, Texas will host the Annual Spring Clean-Up, on Saturday, April 11th, beginning at 8:00 AM. This citywide initiative is designed to foster community engagement, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance the overall appearance of Texarkana’s neighborhoods.
Residents and volunteers are encouraged to participate in a variety of beautification activities, including:
- Litter and debris removal
- Community gardening
- Park and greenspace enhancements
- General neighborhood clean-up efforts
Project sites are listed below as well as roll-off disposal locations for residents to conveniently dispose of waste and debris:
- Beverly Community Garden, 405 Robbins St
*Roll-off: Beverly Community Center, 901 Lumpkin St
- Rosehill Community Garden, 1303 Milam St
*Roll-off: The Scholars Center, 1303 Milam Street
- Liberty-Eylau – Grady T Wallace Park, 3419 Leopard Drive
*Roll-off: Findley Park, 410 Findley St.
- Highland Park Neighborhood, 2401 Hazel St
*Roll-off: Freedom Grace Fellowship, 2401 Hazel st
- New Town, 2123 Spruce St.
*Roll-off: Polly Chapel Church, 2123 Spruce St.
As a reminder, items such as batteries, tires, paint and large appliances are not permitted in roll-off containers.
For more information, Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov
To stay updated on the clean up follow their Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1MPJVBPbx1/
Sign up to be a KTB volunteer and get involved with local beautification efforts:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdubiwZEK5Y5-Tjuh3o7lvZs3G5upfXWGeQ58CzhAHIfQWNKQ/viewform?pli=1