Keep Texarkana Beautiful Hosts Annual Spring Clean-Up

SPONSOR

Keep Texarkana Beautiful along with the City of Texarkana, Texas will host the Annual Spring Clean-Up, on Saturday, April 11th, beginning at 8:00 AM. This citywide initiative is designed to foster community engagement, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance the overall appearance of Texarkana’s neighborhoods.

Residents and volunteers are encouraged to participate in a variety of beautification activities, including:

Litter and debris removal

Community gardening

Park and greenspace enhancements

General neighborhood clean-up efforts

SPONSOR

Project sites are listed below as well as roll-off disposal locations for residents to conveniently dispose of waste and debris:

Beverly Community Garden, 405 Robbins St

*Roll-off: Beverly Community Center, 901 Lumpkin St

Rosehill Community Garden, 1303 Milam St

*Roll-off: The Scholars Center, 1303 Milam Street

Liberty-Eylau – Grady T Wallace Park, 3419 Leopard Drive

*Roll-off: Findley Park, 410 Findley St.

Highland Park Neighborhood, 2401 Hazel St

*Roll-off: Freedom Grace Fellowship, 2401 Hazel st

New Town, 2123 Spruce St.

*Roll-off: Polly Chapel Church, 2123 Spruce St.

As a reminder, items such as batteries, tires, paint and large appliances are not permitted in roll-off containers.

For more information, Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov

To stay updated on the clean up follow their Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1MPJVBPbx1/

Sign up to be a KTB volunteer and get involved with local beautification efforts:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdubiwZEK5Y5-Tjuh3o7lvZs3G5upfXWGeQ58CzhAHIfQWNKQ/viewform?pli=1