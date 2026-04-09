LifeNet EMS Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Pediatric Cardiac Arrest

On March 29, 2025, LifeNet EMS responded to a critical pediatric cardiac arrest involving a 7-year-old child. LifeNet is honored to recognize the one-year anniversary of that life-saving event and celebrate the incredible outcome that followed.

At approximately 8:04 p.m., LifeNet EMS crews were notified of the emergency and were en route within one minute. Units arrived on scene at 8:08 p.m. to find the child unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse after collapsing while playing laser tag.

Life-saving care began immediately. Crews initiated high-quality CPR, provided airway support, and placed the patient on cardiac monitoring. The child was found to be in ventricular fibrillation, a dangerous and life-threatening heart rhythm. EMS personnel delivered a shock and continued aggressive resuscitation efforts. After a second defibrillation, the child regained a pulse and began breathing spontaneously.

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The patient was stabilized on scene, transported at 8:24 p.m., and safely transferred to a local hospital by 8:28 p.m. After initial stabilization, LifeNet Air 3 was activated to provide rapid critical care transport to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, ensuring the patient received the specialized pediatric care they needed.

One year later, that child is thriving.