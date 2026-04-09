LifeNet EMS Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Pediatric Cardiac Arrest

On March 29, 2025, LifeNet EMS responded to a critical pediatric cardiac arrest involving a 7-year-old child. LifeNet is honored to recognize the one-year anniversary of that life-saving event and celebrate the incredible outcome that followed.
At approximately 8:04 p.m., LifeNet EMS crews were notified of the emergency and were en route within one minute. Units arrived on scene at 8:08 p.m. to find the child unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse after collapsing while playing laser tag.
Life-saving care began immediately. Crews initiated high-quality CPR, provided airway support, and placed the patient on cardiac monitoring. The child was found to be in ventricular fibrillation, a dangerous and life-threatening heart rhythm. EMS personnel delivered a shock and continued aggressive resuscitation efforts. After a second defibrillation, the child regained a pulse and began breathing spontaneously.
The patient was stabilized on scene, transported at 8:24 p.m., and safely transferred to a local hospital by 8:28 p.m. After initial stabilization, LifeNet Air 3 was activated to provide rapid critical care transport to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, ensuring the patient received the specialized pediatric care they needed.
One year later, that child is thriving.
Following the incident, the child was diagnosed with Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CPVT), a rare inherited heart rhythm disorder that can trigger dangerous arrhythmias during physical activity or emotional stress.
Earlier this month, they had the honor of welcoming the child and their family back to LifeNet. They enjoyed lunch onsite and toured our facility, giving our team a chance to reconnect and see firsthand the impact of that night.
The family remains deeply thankful to everyone involved in their child’s care, including the responding EMS crews (Paramedic Brent Stiles, EMT/now Paramedic Lauren Jones, Operations Manager Joshua Frierson), Texarkana Arkansas fire personnel, Christus St. Michael’s hospital staff, LifeNet Air 3 (Flight Nurse Grace Bradley, Flight Medic Steven Brown, SCT Driver EMT Joel Phillips, Pilot Kenneth Partridge), and the team at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Pediatric cardiac arrest survival with good neurological outcomes remains rare. National data suggests that fewer than 10% of pediatric out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients survive with little to no neurological deficits. This makes outcomes like this even more meaningful and worth celebrating.
This milestone is a powerful reminder of why education, training, and rapid intervention matter. From early recognition and immediate CPR to advanced prehospital care and specialized pediatric treatment, every link in the chain of survival played a role in this outcome.
Stories like this are exactly why continuing education and preparedness remain so important. We are proud of the team members who responded that night and grateful to join this family in celebrating one year of life, strength, and hope.