Friday Night @

Fat Jacks – TJ Mac Band

Hopkins (Downtown) – “Just good food and drinks” C. Mackey

Twisted Fork – Tracy Davis & Cody Pappas

67 Landing – Mobetta Band

LaFogata – Aaron & Will, 7

Saturday Night @

Fat Jacks – Clay Logan Band

Hopkins (Downtown) – The LaRouxs & The Back Burner Band, 7

Twisted Fork: Trivia

67 Landing – Pines Reunion Band

LaFogata – TJ McAlexander, 7

Friday Events:

Last weekend of the Four States Fair