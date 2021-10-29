Lone Star Legal Aid Hosting Veterans Breakfast and Coffee November 9th

Advertisement

Lone Star Legal Aid is a non-profit organization and we have a specialized Military and Veteran’s Unit who work tirelessly to provide free civil (non-criminal) legal services to low-income military veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses. To show our appreciation for their service, we are inviting veterans to come by our office at 3001 Richmond Road for a breakfast of Starbucks coffee and fresh donuts on Tuesday, November 9th, from 8a.m. to 10 a.m. At this event, veterans can make an application for free legal assistance and learn more about the variety of services that LSLA can provide for eligible applicants. For more information, you can contact our office at 903-793-7661.

