M. Night Shyamalan’s Caddo Lake Production Is Now Looking For Background Actors

The casting team for the upcoming feature film, Untitled Caddo Lake Film, is expanding their search in East Texas, Shreveport, and other areas surrounding Caddo Lake. They are now looking to cast paid background actors – also known as Extras – to play roles such as neighbors, police officers, grocery store employees, nurses, and many more.

All are welcome to apply. The casting team is also interested in those who are willing to provide their own boat or car to be used in the film, for extra pay. Production will take place starting in October 2021 and most roles will only be on set for 1 to 2 days.

Untitled Caddo Lake Film will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS (elofilms.com). Their films have been screened at international festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and many more. They were named among Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2017. All submissions can be done virtually by visiting tinyurl.com/caddobackground and filling out the background performer application. The casting team is hoping that folks will take advantage of this background acting opportunity to get firsthand experience on a film set.

Anyone interested in more information can visit www.caddocasting.com