Museum of Regional History Macabre Scavenger Hunt

Texarkana, TX- The Texarkana Museums System is having a macabre scavenger hunt at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10:00-5. There will be thirteen artifacts with mysterious, eerie and sinister stories for guests to find. Whoever finds all the items wins a prize. Admission is FREE for members, and only $5 non-members.



For more information, go to www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/events, call 903-793-4831 or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.



The Museum of Regional History, founded in 1971, is the oldest museum in Texarkana. Located in the oldest surviving building in Texarkana. MoRH offers public programs on the first Saturday of every month in addition to permanent and traveling exhibits exploring the vast and unique history of the ArkLaTex. For more information about this or upcoming events, please visit us on