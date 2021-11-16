New Boston’s Christmas Bazaar This Weekend

Advertisement

This weekend the New Boston Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Bazaar in Downtown New Boston! The Bazaar will take place this Friday and Saturday, November 19th and 20th in Downtown New Boston at the Pavilion at Trail Head Park. All of the fun will begin at 9AM both mornings and run through 8PM each day!

Guests of the Bazaar will be able to enjoy arts and crafts, local businesses, shopping for Christmas, and tons of other incredible surprises! There will be hot chocolate on hand for all visitors, and lots of food trucks serving breakfast, lunch and dinner for all guests!

Be sure to come out with your families to shop locally, and enjoy all that our local businesses and small shops have to offer at the New Boston Christmas Bazaar this weekend!