Raffaelli Realtors to Unveil Silver Oaks Development at Community Preview Event

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Raffaelli Realtors is inviting the community this Saturday, April 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get an early look at Silver Oaks , a new residential development. The “Reveal” event — part open house, part block party — gives prospective buyers a rare opportunity to tour new construction homes, connect with local lenders, builders, and designers, and get a genuine feel for the community before it’s fully built. The concept is simple but compelling: rather than selling people on a floor plan, organizers want attendees to experience the lifestyle first. With lots still available, the event is as much about sparking imagination as it is about closing deals. For anyone who has ever wanted a say in who their neighbors are and what their street looks like, Silver Oaks might be worth a look.

Along with local home services, food trucks: Traveling Toms and Sugar Rush Express will also be on hand.