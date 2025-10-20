Randy Sams Shelter: A Lifeline in Texarkana for Nearly Three Decades 

Sponsor

For 29 years, the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter has opened its doors to those with nowhere else to turn, offering hope, healing, and a second chance to individuals experiencing homelessness across the Texarkana region.

Founded in 1996 in memory of Randy Sams—a young man remembered for his compassion and generosity—the shelter provides a low-barrier, 24-hour refuge for adults in crisis. Over the years, it has become a critical support system for people facing some of life’s harshest challenges: job loss, mental health struggles, addiction, and more.

One such story is that of Betty, a woman who came to Randy Sams after the devastating loss of her mother, daughter, grandson, and husband. Homeless for the first time in her life and battling addiction, she turned to the shelter seeking a fresh start. With support from the staff and participation in the shelter’s Doorways Rapid Rehousing Program, Betty got clean, secured housing, and is now thriving—working and living independently just two years later.

Betty’s story is just one of many made possible by the shelter’s services, which include:

Warm, safe shelter and hydration

Nutritious meals and hygiene supplies

Transportation and medication assistance

Job training and life skills classes

Case management and mental health referrals

As the fall and winter months arrive, the shelter is urging the community to step up and support its mission. The cold can be deadly for individuals without shelter, and donations are needed more than ever to continue lifesaving services.

According to the shelter, homelessness has surged 30% nationwide since 2022—the highest increase ever recorded. Rising housing costs, income inequality, and addiction have all contributed to the crisis. In 2024 alone, Randy Sams provided over 25,000 bed nights and more than 64,500 meals to those in need.

“Your support keeps our doors open and our mission alive,” said Larry Oxford, Board President of Randy Sams Outreach Shelter. “Together, we can offer relief from the cold and a path to a better life.”

To donate or learn more, visit www.randysams.org or scan the QR code provided on the shelter’s outreach materials. Every gift makes a difference in the lives of people like Betty—and so many others still waiting for their second chance.