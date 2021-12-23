Roadwork Report for Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, 2021

Advertisement

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic