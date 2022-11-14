Celebrate the Holiday Season with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer™: The Musical at The Perot Theatre Friday, November 18th.

Advertisement

Tickets on Sale Now https://www.perottheatre.org/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer

THE NORTH POLE – 11.14.22 – Sleigh what??? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special will soar into Texarkana at Perot Theatre on November 18th. Following seven successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster — along with the audience — will help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour visit www.rudolphthemusical.com.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for almost 60 years. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a tree-mendous way to experience this family tradition and stays true to the iconic television special,” says producing partner Jonathan Flom. The national tour is a family favorite — “Rudolph has taken the country by snowstorm” (Hartford Courant) and “A magical time… and an utterly charming, top-notch production” (Orlando Sentinel).

Talia Gloster plays Rudolph in this production. TxkToday had the opportunity to ask Mrs. Gloster a few questions before the show in Texarkana on November 18th.

Mrs. Gloster your biography states that you enjoy vintage clothes and driving your dad’s classic car. Why is a connection to the past important to you?

“Someone once said, I hope I’m not misquoting, ‘If we don’t know our history, then we don’t know ourselves really,’ and this definitely rings true with me. Having roots in the past helps to connect me to the present all the more, and is a reminder of the cycle of life.”

Mrs. Gloster your biography also states that you “love this story for its emphasis on the nonsensical nature of intolerance and its clarity that beauty lies in our differences.”

How rewarding is it to bring the principles of love and acceptance to young audiences on stage?

“I’m anticipating performing for audiences that have not seen this message before, and as an adult, It will be a grounding reminder for the people who already know this, but hearing it in this simple form will be a heartening and good reminder for the holidays that the things we may be afraid of that other people won’t embrace about ourselves are still just as beautiful.”

Finally, Mrs. Gloster do you have any advice for folks young or old that may feel like “misfit toys?”

“It’s hard, but just hold on to that part of you that feels like it doesn’t fit in because, first of all, it would be so boring if we were all the same, and even if the people around you aren’t hip to that yet they will come around and realize that you really super cool, so don’t lose that part of you.”

Projections, costumes, and characters are faithfully brought to the stage against a backdrop of nostalgic set designs. The 12-foot-plus-tall Abominable Snow Monster is jaw-dropping. The high-energy cast brings high energy to classic songs and dialogue, while irresistible and loveable puppets highlight the charming roughness from the television show’s stop-motion effects.

Flom says, “The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage.” Since the special itself is a classic musical, the stage show does not feel at all like an adaptation and audiences are surprised and delighted when they see performances of songs such as “Fame and Fortune” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” that are heard but not performed in the TV special.

The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph rescue his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?

Rudolph’s partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center continues this year. The show offers a free toolkit to educators that leverages the powerful messages from the Rudolph story to help us all celebrate our differences (www.pacer.org/teamrudolph).

For additional information, visit www.rudolphthemusical.com and follow the latest updates on Facebook and Instagram (#rudolphthemusical).

The touring productions of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical are produced by Right Angle Entertainment, S2BN Entertainment and Premiere Producers LLC.

About Right Angle Entertainment (Producer)

