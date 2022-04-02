Tee Off with Harvest

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank will host its Annual Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament Fundraiser, Monday, May 16th at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana. Participants will enjoy a day of fun on the green to help fight food insecurity in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

All of the proceeds from this event support hunger relief programs at Harvest Regional Food Bank. Our food bank serves more than 75 agencies in 9 counties in southwest Arkansas as well as Bowie County, Texas. In 2020 and 2021, Harvest distributed nearly 10 million pounds of food to our neighbors in need. We provide food through food banking, mobile pantries, food rescue, and backpack food for children.

Recent USDA reports indicate that at least 1 in 5 of those living in our region is hungry, and one-quarter of all children live in homes that are food insecure. Arkansas and Texas are still identified as the two states with the highest rates of child hunger.

Visit hrfb.org/golf to secure your sponsorship or team. For more information, call (870)774-1398 or email development@hrfb.org.