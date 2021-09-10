Texarkana Chamber to Host Engaging Texarkana Conference September 22nd

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with Farmers Bank & Trust and the Texas Pioneer Foundation, will host their third Engaging Texarkana Conference on September 22, 2021. This year’s conference will be hybrid, meaning it will be offered in-person at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center and through an online application accessible by phone or desktop computer. Engaging Texarkana is a one-day learning conference designed to educate businesses on the working world today.

Tony Brigmon, former Ambassador of Fun for Southwest Airlines, will bring his high energy and experience to headline the event. “I’m looking forward to being with all of you community professionals on September 22 in Texarkana,” said Brigmon in a pre-conference promotional video. “The title of my presentation is FUN-omenal Leadership. You’ll learn how to use the 3-Es; energize, engage, enrich, and the 3-VIEWs; PreView, HereView, ReView to have more fun, get more done, and bring out the best in everyone,” continued Brigmon.

“By offering this event in a hybrid format, it allows attendees to enjoy the content from their own home, office, or at the convention center,” said Texarkana Chamber events and communications director, Natalie Haywood. Each session on the main stage, and breakout sessions, will be professionally live streamed. Whether they are in-person or virtual, attendees will have access to the online application.

The app allows virtual attendees to chat and communicate with in-person attendees, and content will be available for up to six months. “There will also be a trivia game in the app,” said Haywood, “I am continually surprised by how competitive attendees are with the game. It’s a lot of fun.”

The morning will start with a networking breakfast, then transition to a panel with the theme, “What’s Up with Workforce?” Members of the panel are Bart Spivey with Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, LaTonya McElroy with BCS Data Center, Rob Sitterley with AR-TX REDI, Joey Martin with Express Employment Professionals, and Val De La Garza with TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen. The panel host will be Madeleine Russell with Texarkana College.

Breakout topics include, “Financing Your Business Growth,” “WorkKeys and Why it’s Important to Recognize It,” and “The Power of Positivity in the Workplace.” Breakouts will be repeated twice, then lunch will be served.

Leadership sponsors for the event are Conterra Networks, Cornerstone Methodist Retirement Communities, Ritter Communications, Express Employment Professionals. Breakfast sponsors are Dot’s Rental & Sales, and Dot’s Ace Hardware.

Sponsorships are still available by contacting Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org, and individual tickets can be purchased at www.texarkana.org. Individual tickets are $75 for non-members of the Chamber, $65 for members, and $35 for online-only attendees.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is a not for profit membership trade association focusing on connecting the community and businesses for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties.