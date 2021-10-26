Texarkana College Trustees Welcome Dr. John Booth as Place 3 Representative

Advertisement

At Monday’s trustees meeting, Dr. John Booth was sworn in to serve the unexpired term of Place 3 on Texarkana College’s board. Place 3 was previously represented by Anne Farris of DeKalb, TX, who resigned the position in October 2021. Dr. Booth will serve the unexpired term until 2024.

Booth recently retired as superintendent of DeKalb ISD after serving the district since 2012. His career in public education consists of more than 40 years of experience, serving 5 different districts. In 2019, Booth was named Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Rural Education Association. TC President, Dr. Jason Smith, said Booth’s insight and experience will be an asset to the college board.

“During Booth’s tenure as DeKalb ISD’s superintendent, he instilled a growth mindset within the district and was successful in increasing enrollment in dual credit and career/technology courses,” said Smith. “He has a deep understanding of the important role community colleges play in preparing students for success in their careers and future educational aspirations. He also brings with him experience with state-level funding for education having extensively worked in this area throughout his career. We are grateful he is sharing his time and talent with TC to help support TC students, especially those who reside in Western Bowie County.”

Dr. Booth earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture education from Sam Houston State University in 1979, a Master of Education in vocational education from SHSU in 1980, a Master of Education in educational administration from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1990, and a Doctorate in the Education Leadership Scholar-Practitioner program from SFASU in 2004. He is a certified vocational agriculture teacher, vocational supervisor, level II tax assessor, mid-management administrator and superintendent. He is married to Debbie, and they have three children.

Smith said Farris represented TC on behalf of Western Bowie County during a time when the college was restructuring and expanding.

“TC is a better place because of Mrs. Farris and her service to Western Bowie County,” said Smith. “She will be greatly missed as a member of the Board of Trustees, but we will always be grateful to her for her leadership, vision, and loyalty to success of students.”

