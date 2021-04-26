Texarkana Farmers’ Market Opening May 1st

Advertisement

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market located at 305 Texas Blvd is set to open for the 2021 summer season on Saturday, May 1st. The theme of the May 1st market will be ‘Meet your Farmers’ sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust. There will be social media campaign that highlight the many vendors that will be a part of the 2021 Farmers’ Market. The market opens at 7am until noon/sold out every Saturday through July. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and facemasks are encouraged.

Cultural Foods Coordinator and Mobile Market Manager Annemarie Sullivan said, “After an unpredictable season last year, we have a steady new stream of people looking for more local, healthy food choices. We are excited to open back up and fill that need! Whether you are a regular at the market, or just found us, we appreciate you making time on a Saturday to come out and get the best in locally produced foods and goods. Your purchases support our local economy, family farms, and small businesses.”

Members of the public can check the Texarkana Farmers Market website or social media pages for updates throughout the season. Visit our website https://www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com/ to find information on how to become a vendor, rules, and regulations for selling, event information, and updates for when the TXK Market Boxes will reopen.

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market is funded in part by a USDA grant and local sponsors. For more information please contact, Keith Beason, Planner II and at 903-798-3901 or email keith.beason@txkusa.org.