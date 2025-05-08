Texarkana MPO Invites Public Feedback on Transportation Planning

Sponsor

The Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is offering residents the opportunity to review and comment on key transportation planning documents during its Public Review and Comment Period, running from May 11 to May 20, 2025.

As the entity responsible for regional transportation planning, the Texarkana MPO develops a Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) that outlines transportation initiatives for a two-year period. This review period allows the public to provide input on proposed amendments and new documents before they are considered for adoption.

Documents Available for Public Review

Community members can access the following UPWP documents for feedback:

FY2024- 2025 UPWP Amendment #3 – A revision reallocating planning funds between tasks.

– A revision reallocating planning funds between tasks. FY2026- 2027 UPWP (Arkansas Portion) – A new document outlining transportation planning efforts for Arkansas in the upcoming fiscal years.

– A new document outlining transportation planning efforts for Arkansas in the upcoming fiscal years. FY2026- 2027 UPWP (Texas Portion) – A new document detailing Texas-specific transportation planning for the 2026-2027 period.

How to Participate

The UPWP documents and comment forms are accessible online at www.texarkanampo.org and at the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization office. Public comments will be reviewed before the MPO Policy Board considers the adoption of these documents.

Residents can submit feedback via mail, email, fax, or in person: Texarkana MPO 220 Texas Boulevard, 1st Floor, Texarkana, Texas 75501 📞 (903) 798-3927 | 📠 (903) 798-3773 📧 joanne.gray@txkusa.org

Public involvement is crucial in shaping Texarkana’s transportation future. The MPO encourages residents to take part in the review process to ensure that regional planning efforts reflect community needs and priorities.