Texarkana Physical Therapy Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Advertisement

Located at 5602 Richmond Road Suite 106 in Texarkana, TX; Texarkana Physical Therapy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday. Sunshine and smiles abounded as Mike Malone from the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new business to the area.

Owner Wade Batchelor thanked The Chamber and his staff for the effort taken to get this location open. Batchelor assured all that this location will deliver the same great service that the DeKalb and New Boston offices offer.

More information can be found at: Tkphysicaltherapy.com or on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

The hours of operation are 6 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

on Sunday, but someone will always be available 24/7 over the phone at (903) 794-0333

The following statement is from Brianna Baird, Director of Marketing for Texarkana Physical Therapy:

We are pleased to announce the grand opening of Texarkana Physical Therapy, the newest location of the family-owned physical therapy offices with other locations in DeKalb and New Boston. Since 2005, Wade Batchelor has been working with patients and healthcare providers to bring a home-town touch to therapy services provided in Bowie County. With the addition of the newest location in Texarkana, the team of physical therapists and physical therapy assistants who have taken excellent care of Western Bowie County for years, are excited to now expand their unique practice approach to Eastern Bowie County patients.

We offer a wide range of physical therapy services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of a wide variety of orthopedic needs including total joint replacement rehabilitation, treatment of sports injuries, as well as workplace injuries and work conditioning, geriatric care, and pain-related issues. Treatment plans focus on the unique needs of each patient and may include blood flow restriction therapy, dry needling, manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, as well as other treatment techniques as needed.

Being a family-owned business, we want each patient to feel at home and know that we care. Our patients are provided with 24/7 phone access to a therapist, so any after-hours needs can be quickly addressed. Likewise, we always offer flexible treatment hours and a compassionate payment plan system in addition to accepting most major insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, and Workers’ Compensation. Our goal is to work with all patients in any way we can to help them meet their rehabilitation and wellness goals and we are excited to welcome patients into our newest location!

Updated Texarkana PT Brochure

