Texarkana Symphony Orchestra’s “Ode to Joy” Dazzled at The Perot Theatre

The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra opened its 20th season with a triumphant performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, “The Choral” on October 25 at the historic Perot Theatre. Under the baton of Philip Mann, Music Director and Principal Conductor, the evening was a celebration of unity, joy, and freedom.

Beethoven’s Ninth—his final complete symphony—was completed in 1824 and is renowned for its groundbreaking use of vocal soloists and chorus in the final movement, setting Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy” to music. The piece has long stood as a symbol of universal brotherhood and triumph over adversity, and its message resonated deeply with the Texarkana audience.

Joining TSO for this milestone performance were powerhouse vocal ensembles: the Louisiana Tech Singers, Ouachita Baptist Concert Choir, The Ouachita Singers, and members of the Harding University Chorus. Their combined voices elevated the final movement to a stirring crescendo, bringing the audience to its feet.

The evening concluded with a surprise encore—classical variations of “Happy Birthday”—honoring TSO’s 20th season and adding a celebratory note to an already unforgettable night.

🎭 What’s Next at The Perot Theatre?

As The Perot Theatre celebrates its 101st year, it continues to be one of Texarkana’s premier destinations for live entertainment. Here’s a look at upcoming events:

Oct 31 – Rocky Horror Picture Show + Costume Contest: Get ready to do the time warp! Dress up, compete, and enjoy the cult classic.

Nov 11 – Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change': A hilarious sequel that sails through sisterhood and midlife mayhem.

Nov 22 – Back to the Future Film with Live Orchestra: Experience the iconic film with a live symphonic score by TSO.

Dec 14 – Christmas at the Perot: A festive musical celebration with TSO and special guests.

A festive musical celebration with TSO and special guests. Dec 20 – Christmas on Main: A community holiday event full of cheer and entertainment. Tickets