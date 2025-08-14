True Crime Author David Lyons to Host Special Event at Salty Boutique & Books

Sponsor

Salty Boutique & Books will welcome acclaimed true crime author and retired homicide detective David Lyons for an exclusive discussion of his nonfiction book True Crime and Consequences on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the store’s location, 236 Richmond Ranch Road, and is free to attend.

The evening promises guests an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the dark and compelling realities of true crime storytelling. Lyons, who also co-hosts the award-winning Murder Police Podcast, will explore how podcasts, social media, and armchair sleuths are influencing real-world investigations and reshaping modern justice—for better and for worse.

“This is more than a book discussion—it’s an opportunity for the community to explore the intersection of justice, storytelling, and the human side of crime,” said Salty Co-Owner Madeline Smith.

With nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, Lyons brings a wealth of firsthand knowledge to his work. His mission, he says, is to bridge the gap between professional investigators and passionate true crime enthusiasts by providing an accurate, credible window into the world of criminal investigations.

For more information about the event, visit www.saltytxk.com/events.

