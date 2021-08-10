TTPD’s Guide to Keeping our Kids Safe This Year

Advertisement

Most area kids are headed back to school this week, so here’s a quick reminder about what do when you see a school bus stopped on the side of the road.

Of course, we all know that we’re supposed to stop for school buses whenever they are loading or unloading students. However, there seems to be some confusion every year about if that is an absolute rule – or if there are exceptions.

Basically, you’re supposed to stop every time unless you are on a road divided by an unpaved median or barrier and the bus is stopping on the other side of the median. You have to stop any other time you come upon a bus with their red flashing lights on.