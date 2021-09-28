Underground Pizza is BACK!

Advertisement

Tyler Traut and his infamous homemade pizza’s are back! His new food truck is located at 324 East Broad Street, besides the Crossties building.

Tyler has been working hard for the last several months to purchase land, renovate his truck, and redesign his famous menu. His new menu items include: The Meats, Jalapeño Popper, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Chicken, and The Works. Now that Tyler is located in a food truck, he will not be taking delivery orders. However, you can still call ahead and order an entire pizza, but TXKToday recommends you go by and taste his new pizza’s by the slice in person for the full effect!

Tyler is open Tuesday-Saturday tentatively from 5PM-10:30PM (Maybe later depending on the crowd).

To reach Tyler or to place an order please call (903) 276-3270.