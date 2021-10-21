Universal Vibe 2021

Advertisement

Universal Vibe is a free holistic health, music, and art festival taking place October 23rd, 2021 from 12pm – 10pm Downtown Texarkana Arkansas, E Front Street. Our mission is to create a safe enviroment where our community can come together and celebrate life, music, and the arts.

We will always be a family friendly organization so please bring the entire family. For the kids we have bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts, and last but not least a sunset bubble party with tons of bubbles. Come check out over 50 different local vendors show casing their oddities and unique creations.

Thanks to our sponsors Crystal Moon & Moderne Primitives we have two different stages with a wide variety of live music all day. Thanks to our other sponsors Texarkana Yoga & Healing Arts Holistic Studio we have over 12 different workshops from Sound Healing to Yoga to even a Women’s Circle.

The main attraction will be a fire performance show from local flow artist group “Phantom Flow Arts” starting around 7:45pm, you do not want to miss this! We will also have some food trucks and food options available while supplies last. If you are interested in more information about the event please visit Universalvibe.org

