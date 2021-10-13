Wadley Regional Medical Center Hosting Recruitment Event Next Wednesday

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas: Wadley Regional Medical Center will be hosting a recruitment event at Brewster’s on the Boulevard. Representatives from the Wadley Human Resources department will be on-site to answer questions about Wadley and available job opportunities. Drop in for a cup of coffee and conversation with Wadley staff members.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Brewster’s on the Boulevard

4303 Texas Boulevard #12

Wadley Regional Medical Center is a cornerstone of Texarkana as its first hospital in 1900. With a proud tradition of providing quality healthcare to community, Wadley offers employment opportunities for a wide range of skills and education levels. Wadley employees enjoy many perks such as:

Advertisement

Competitive salary

Shift differential

Tuition reimbursement

Vacation and holidays

401(k) retirement plan

Medical, dental, and income replacement insurance plans

Prescription drug plan

Flexible spending accounts

Optional long-term care benefits

Employee assistance program

