Sponsor

From the Westside Church of Christ:

If you need food, the Westside Church of Christ at 524 Sowell Ln, Texarkana, will have a food distribution on Saturday, July 19th, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. We provide one box per family and welcome residents from both Arkansas and Texas. We have 200 boxes available. However, NEW PROCEDURES are now in place due to construction. This will be a drive-through pantry. Please follow all directions given to you in the parking lot.