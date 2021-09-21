Advertisement

The 32nd annual Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament was held on Monday, September 13th at Texarkana Country Club. This year’s guest speaker was Todd Hamilton, a pro golfer currently on the Champions Tour. Todd is best known for his victory in the 2004 British Open Championship.

The tournament was sponsored by 65 local businesses and partners, led by Platinum sponsor, Eagle Dental Center. Aaron Johnson made a hole-n-one and was the winner of a Rolex watch, sponsored by Alexander’s Jewelers.

Over the years, the Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf tournament has raised more than $2.5 million to support children and adults who have developmental disabilities and the elderly.