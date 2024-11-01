8th Annual Bark At The Park Returns to Spring Lake Park

Sponsor

The 8th Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 2nd, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park located inside Spring Lake Park, just off the Mall Drive entrance.

Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All paper work and vaccinations will be completed on site. Please ensure all dogs are on leashes and all cats are securely in carriers during the event.

Director of Development Services, Mashell Daniel, highlighted the ongoing impact this event has had on Texarkana pet owners over the years.

“We’re committed to offering these valuable resources to Texarkana and its neighboring communities annually,” Daniel said. “Our mission is to raise awareness and enhance the well-being of pets and their families in need.”

Rabies is fatal to animals and humans, and treatment for exposure can be very costly. The best line of defense against these kinds of diseases is proactive vaccinations. Veterinarians and animal control staff will be onsite to answer questions and provide pet care advice.

This event is open to everyone, including those who live outside the Texarkana, Texas city limits. For more information on this event please call (903) 798-3535.

To stay updated, follow their Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/407161012429916/

