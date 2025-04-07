City and TxDOT Plan ‘Safety Day’ Event at Spring Lake Park

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, is excited to partner with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Communities Unlimited, and Community Healthcore to host ‘Safety Day: Superhero Style’ at Spring Lake Park on Saturday, April 26th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to promote safety awareness for all ages by providing hands-on learning opportunities and engaging activities. Attendees can look forward to a variety of safety demonstrations, interactive activities, and informative sessions to help keep families safe in their daily lives.

Community Healthcore Regional Administrator Stacy Tidwell is looking forward to this inclusive event.

“We’re excited to collaborate with these incredible organizations to bring valuable safety resources directly to our community,” said Tidwell. “Our goal is to continually find ways to connect with those who may not have easy access to this kind of important information.”

Event Highlights Include:

Bicycle Safety Demonstrations: TxDOT will showcase best practices for bicycle safety, ensuring that children and their parents understand the importance of wearing helmets, following traffic rules, and staying alert while riding.

Explore a TTFD Fire Truck: Little ones will have a chance to climb aboard a Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFD) fire truck and get a firsthand look at the equipment firefighters use to keep the community safe.

Car Seat Safety for Expecting Parents: Future parents can receive guidance on proper car seat installation and usage, ensuring that their little ones travel home safely from the hospital and beyond. Certified safety technicians will be on hand to answer questions and provide demonstrations.

Community Resources and Vendor Booths: Various local organizations will offer information on safety, health, and wellness. Attendees can explore booths and gain valuable resources to help promote safety at home and in the community.

Communities Unlimited Community Resource Manager Dawn Parker hopes this event can help save lives.

“Ensuring basic car seat and bicycle safety is essential for keeping our families safe, whether they’re traveling or playing,” said Parker. “These demonstrations will provide valuable information for both parents and children, and we’re excited to give the community an opportunity to engage with these demonstrations.”

To make the most of the event’s ‘Superhero’ theme, we welcome kids to show up dressed as their favorite superhero and join in on the fun-filled day!

Vendors can register here or contact Emyli Speer at Emyli.speer@txdot.gov or (903) 370-8452.

Follow along for updates at: https://www.facebook.com/events/664909992710464/