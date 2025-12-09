City of Texarkana, Texas Launches Online Special Events Application Through MyGovTXK

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas is pleased to announce that the Special Events Application process has officially moved online through the MyGovTXK permitting and management system. This transition streamlines the application experience, increases efficiency, and provides residents, organizations, and event planners with a convenient, user-friendly digital platform.

Beginning immediately, all special event requests, including festivals, parades, community gatherings, races, and other organized public events must be submitted through the MyGovTXK portal. Applicants will now be able to complete the process entirely online, track the status of their submittal, and receive updates directly through the system.

“The move to an online application system is part of our ongoing effort to modernize city services and make the process easier and more accessible for everyone,” said Vashil Fernandez, Director of Planning, Community Development and Health “MyGovTXK provides a streamlined, transparent way for applicants to manage their event requests and helps our departments coordinate more efficiently.”

The application fee for Special Events is $25, payable directly through the MyGovTXK system at the time of submission.

Residents and event organizers can access the online application by visiting MyGOV TXK – Submit Requests, Pay Permits, View Status, and Stay Informed. | Public Portal and selecting apply for permit.

For questions or additional information, please contact the City of Texarkana, Texas Planning & Community Development Department at 903-798-3904 or Vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov