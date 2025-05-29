Dive into Summer in Texarkana, Texas

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for summer events for the whole community to enjoy.

To kick off the summer season, the Rotary Splash Pad will open on Monday, June 2nd and stay open until the beginning of September. The Texarkana Texas Fire Department will also join in hosting ‘Popsicles in the Park’ at 2:00 pm on July 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st. Kids can meet their local firefighters, explore and take photos on the fire truck, and enjoy a refreshing treat. The splash pad is open to the public daily from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm.

In addition to popsicles, a special event is being planned in collaboration with the 40th Anniversary of the iconic DQ Blizzard® Treat. Dairy Queen will be hosting a ‘Surprise & Delight’ event on Thursday, June 12th from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm at the Rotary Splash Pad. They will be handing out swag, sweet treats, gift cards, and photo ops with Mr. Blizzard. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/677171081950277/

Movies In The Park are also back this summer on Thursday evenings starting with ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ on May 29th, ‘Paddington in Peru’ on June 5th, and ‘The Goonies’ on June 12th. Each movie will start at dusk in Spring Lake Park across from the airplane. The community is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs so they are comfortable on the lawn and concessions will be available for purchase. Follow the Parks Facebook page to find out more: https://www.facebook.com/texarkanatxparks/

The Texarkana Farmers Market is in full swing and residents and visitors can enjoy locally grown and sourced products from the region every Saturday from 8:00 am – Noon until August 2nd. The market is held in downtown Texarkana at 500 N Stateline Ave. The community can meet vendors and shop local fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods, salsas, honey, plants and florals and atrisinal products. Follow for updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TexarkanaFarmersMarket

In addition to regular vendors, each Saturday is accompanied by a theme and special activity like ‘Green Thumb Gathering’, ‘Crafts Bazaar’, ‘Biggest Tomato Competition’, and more. The season will end with the Annual Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex contest and tasting on August 2nd. To learn more about the market follow their Facebook and Instagram or contact texarkanafarmersmarket.com

The Texarkana Rhinos have kicked off their season and have a full line up of games on their website. Spectators can look forward to themed nights like “Stars & Strikes” and “Sweethearts & Sluggers”—each game offering a unique twist and unforgettable fun for fans of all ages. To see their schedule and buy tickets visit: https://www.gorhinosgo.net/

The Southwest Center is open and ready to welcome you to free health and wellness classes like yoga, BARRE, and their cardio jam session Pound Class. If that’s not your speed, you can join the Texarkana Pickleball Club for open play, group lessons, tournaments and more. All skill levels are welcome to join their kick-off event on Saturday, May 31st from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Summer is a time for exploration and fun, and Texarkana, Texas, offers plenty of opportunities at its numerous parks and community centers. Discover more about each park, bike trails, the pump track, pavilion reservations for your special events, and much more by checking out the 2025 Parks and Recreations Guide: https://www.texarkanatexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10715/Parks-and-Recreation-Guide-2025