Final Parks Master Plan Meeting Scheduled for March 25th

Last year, The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department launched Advance TXK Parks, a master planning initiative that is focused on future development of Texarkana, Texas parks, trails, and facilities.

Advance TXK Parks previously held public meetings in September and December of 2024 and the third and final meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 25th, at 6:30 pm at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center located at 2910 S. Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, Texas.

The Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with Norris Design, an engineering firm that contributed to the development of the Texarkana, Texas Comprehensive Plan established in 2016. Norris Design is a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm specializing in planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering, and urban design. They provide services for a variety of projects, including residential, commercial, mixed-use, recreational, and public sector developments.

This event is free to attend, and the public is encouraged to join in the discussion and share feedback on advancing city parks.

For more information, contact Keith Beason at keith.beason@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-1715.

To stay updated on the meeting, follow their Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/613768521507440/

