July 12th’s Texarkana, TX City Council Meeting

Advertisement

Monday night Texarkana, TX City Council held a board meeting with all members including Mayor Bob Bruggeman. All minutes were approved, and several announcements were made regarding community events happening in the next few weeks.

This Saturday, July 17th, the City of Texarkana along with several community sponsors including the Housing Authority, will be hosting the Are You Strong Enough event, a small-sized carnival for our community youth. The small get-together will include games, prizes, free music and activities. The event will take place this Saturday at Oaklawn Village in front of Harbor Freight from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman is encouraging the residents of Texarkana, TX to be more diligent in their recycling, citing issues with contamination of many recycled materials. “Please be sure to place appropriate recyclable items in those bins, and to clean all materials to eliminate contamination,” said Bruggeman.

Advertisement

A new water and sewer study was approved to take place for the City of Texarkana, TX. J.D. Phillips, Executive Director of Texarkana Water Utilities noted that the last study was done in 2001. NewGen Strategies & Solutions in Richardson, Texas will conduct the survey for the city. The amount for the study should not exceed an amount of $125,138.

The Next City Council Meeting will be held August 9th at 6PM at in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of Texarkana, Texas City Hall, 220 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas. Community members are welcome to attend each meeting.