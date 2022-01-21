Leadership Texarkana Continues Beautification Project in Downtown with the Help of Local Businesses

Advertisement

The beautification project at 100 Front Street in downtown Texarkana continues this Sunday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. as Red River Softwash contributes their services by softwashing the exterior brick and concrete of the Amtrak station. Their work follows the cleanup and preparation work performed on January 3 by Parkerson Lawn and Landscape. Red River Softwash’s work will be followed up with the installation of new plants and landscape design to be provided by Cox Exterior Design and Development. Other plans include new signage welcoming rail rider and rail enthusiasts, installation of an awning for protection from weather, installation of festive lighting, a photo op backdrop and freshening up the trash receptacles.

The area around the Amtrak station serves as the introduction to our city for travelers passing through and as the leisure destination for rail enthusiasts. As downtown Texarkana revitalization progresses, the train station is important in representing both our past and our future as a hub city in the southern United States. There is opportunity for businesses and citizens to sponsor other parts of the beautification project. All donations will be acknowledged through signage onsite. This project is being led, planned and executed by a team of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022.

