Local Bands Brews and Bites in Downtown Texarkana November 1st

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, in partnership with the Perot Theatre and TEXAR Federal Credit Union, invites residents to TEXAR’s Concert Series: Local Bands, Brews, and Bites on Saturday, November 1st, from 7:00–9:00 p.m..

This free community event will bring together the best of local entertainment, food, and drinks for an evening in the heart of downtown Texarkana. Attendees will enjoy a live performance by The Moss Brothers and have the opportunity to appreciate food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries, and vendors along Main Street in front of the Perot Theatre.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and make themselves comfortable while enjoying the concert.

For more information, please contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@txkusa.org.