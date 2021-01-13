Multiple Rezoning Requests on City Council’s Agenda

Advertisement

The Texarkana, TX City Council was presented with two separate requests for rezoning areas in Texarkana during the City Council’s meeting on Monday.

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Texarkana, Texas voted unanimously, five to zero, to recommend the application for rezoning from Multiple Family-1 to Planned Development-Neighborhood Service on an approximate 5-acre tract of land located at 2800 West 15th Street. The proposed use for the property is for mixed uses such as a flea market, retail and wholesale for new and used goods.

The City Council found that rezoning the property from Multiple Family-1 to Planned Development-Neighborhood Service was in the best interest of the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the City. This property was originally a governmental armory and has been vacant for many years.

Additionally, the board was presented with a request to rezone an area located in the 2000-2100 block of South State Line Avenue and the 2100 block of Spruce Street in the City of Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas, from Agriculture to Single Family-3. These properties are mostly vacant lots with two of the lots having homes on them. Single family housing is proposed for these lots. The proposed use is the construction of small two-bedroom and three-bedroom single family homes on each lot. Staff

After consideration of the application, the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Texarkana, Texas voted four to one to recommend for approval of the application for rezoning from Agriculture to Single Family-3, finding that rezoning the property was in the best interest of the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the City.

More than a dozen neighbors of the lots in question, in the 2000 and 2100 blocks of South State Line Avenue and the 2100 block of Spruce Street, signed a petition objecting to rezoning, citing potential nuisances and disturbances.

“This area is a stable community comprised of lifelong residents, many of whom are elderly, retirees, disabled, and some working-class families with small children. The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful, and we would like it to stay that way,” the petition states.



“We contend that the significant and intense jump from agriculture to SF-3 would bring high density growth, heavy traffic, noise, elimination of adjoining neighbors’ privacy, and potential rise in crime, as opposed to a slower growth plan of nice SF-1 homes and plans of potential privacy fencing, maintained alley ways, widened roads. We contend this is just an end-run around the system to place as many structures and people on one block of property as possible, diminishing the value of land of other property owners, disrespecting the peace and dignity of the current neighbors,” the petition continues.

Because there is objection to the proposed rezoning, three quarters of the Council must vote to approve for it to take effect. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for the Council’s next meeting on January 25.

The council was also briefed on a proposed ordinance that would regulate where helicopters can land within the city limits. Last month, it was brought to the Mayor’s attention that a helicopter had been landing at ground level about twice a week in the vicinity of an elementary school within the city limits when children were present on the school campus. The Mayor requested that the City Attorney research and submit for review to the Council an ordinance addressing the public safety issues of helicopter ground landings.

The City Council determined that adopting the foregoing provisions addressing the safe operation, landing, and takeoff of helicopters within the city is in the best interest of the citizens of the City for the protection of their health, welfare and safety.

