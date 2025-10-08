Texarkana Arts & Historic District Announces Kress Gap Mural Theme and Call for Public Art

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District Committee has announced the community-selected theme for the next phase of murals at Kress Gap in downtown Texarkana: Regional Legends and Folklore. With the theme now set, the District has issued a call for proposals from local and regional artists to bring the concept to life on the restored Kress Gap wall.

Work to remove deteriorated artwork and reinforce the wall began Monday, September 22nd, marking the start of the site’s next chapter. Over the past two weeks, residents helped shape the vision by voting among three proposed themes for the mural wall. The district received over 350 community votes, showing just how invested Texarkana is in shaping its cultural landscape.

The District looks forward to seeing how this new mural theme will not only bring vibrant culture to the heart of downtown but also boost visitor engagement and spark meaningful connections between residents, artists, and the stories that define this region.

Proposal Guidelines:

Theme: Proposals must clearly interpret Regional Legends and Folklore.

Interactivity: Designs should include at least one interactive element that encourages visitor engagement.

Quality & Durability: Materials and methods must be suitable for long-term exterior display and local weather conditions.

Site Fit: Concepts should scale appropriately to the Kress Gap wall and respect surrounding historic character. (Approximately 17×14 ft section).

Proposal Requirements:

*Must be submitted in a single PDF format.

Lead artist/team contact information

Concept rendering(s) and brief narrative (how the design interprets the theme and how the interactive element works)

Preliminary budget (materials, equipment, prep, protective coatings, etc.)

Timeline and installation approach

Artist résumé/portfolio highlighting relevant past work

Submission Deadline/How to Submit:

All proposals must be submitted on or before Monday, November 3, 2025. Email proposals and questions to AHD Committee Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov

About the Texarkana Arts and Historic District

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is a collaborative regional marketing initiative focused on historic downtown Texarkana. District partners include Main Street Texarkana, the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, the Texarkana Museums System, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas. Funding is comprised of Texas Hotel Occupancy Tax and Arkansas A&P funding, along with other private donations and grant funding.

To learn more about the Arts & Historic District visit, www.visittexarkanadistrict.com/