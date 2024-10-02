Texarkana, Texas Animal Services Supports Local Pet Communities Through Spay and Neuter Grant Program

Sponsor

The Texarkana, Texas Animal Services was awarded a $14,128 grant, in July 2023, from the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Animal Friendly Grant program. The grant is a two-year program supporting Texas residents and local organizations in offering pet spay and neuter services to our communities.

This past year the Animal Services Department has teamed up with local rescues and communities to spay a total of 70 dogs and 20 cats in the Texarkana, Texas and surrounding Bowie County area. They will continue to collaborate with local organizations and rescues to provide spaying and neutering for pets.

Director of Developmental Services Mashell Daniel looks forward to seeing these funds continue to help those in our pet community.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to our two-year grant and are thrilled to be able to provide these services to our residents,” said Daniel. “Many people don’t have the resources to afford these procedures, so receiving this grant will greatly help in reducing the number of pets entering local shelters.”

Spaying and neutering not only provides health and behavioral benefits for pets but also prevents overpopulation by significantly reducing unwanted litters, which often end up abandoned. Failing to spay or neuter pets places a burden on animal services, local shelters, and the community by increasing the number of stray and homeless animals, leading to higher costs for care, overcrowded shelters, and potential public health concerns.

Texas Community members needing assistance for spaying and neutering of their pets must first contact the Texarkana, Texas Animal Services Department to receive a required form. After receiving this form, they may schedule an appointment with a veterinarian of their choice. The veterinarian will complete the form and return it to Texarkana, Texas Animal Services for payment directly to the veterinarian for the spay/neuter services. Priority will be given to residents within the city limits; others will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For residents needing assistance, please contact Texarkana, Texas Animal Services at (903) 798-3535 or visit their office located on the 3rd floor of Texas City Hall, 220 Texas Blvd, during normal business hours.