Texas Department of Agriculture Grant

The Texarkana, TX Farmers’ Market was awarded a grant of $2,000 by the Texas Department of Agriculture for marketing assistance. This grant was only available to Farmers’ Markets that received GO TEXAN certification through the Texas Department of Agriculture. The grant award is to promote the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition that will be held on August 7th, 2021 at the Farmers’ Market location on the corner of 3rd Street and Texas Blvd.

City Planner, Keith Beason said, “This is a great momentum booster following the cancellation of the Salsa Competition last year. We look forward to making a big comeback for the 2021 Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition.” The grant will help with advertising, signage, printing, and paying a guest chef for a cooking demonstration at the event.

Registration for salsa competitors will open soon. Updates will be shared on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TexarkanaFarmersMarket and on the Farmers’ Market website, https://www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com/. All salsa entries must be tested by the City of Texarkana, TX Inspections Department before salsa can be distributed.

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market is funded in part by a USDA grant and local sponsors. For more information please contact, Keith Beason, Planner II and at 903-798-3901 or email keith.beason@txkusa.org.