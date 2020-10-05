It’s a Hitchcock Halloween at the Ace of Clubs House

Advertisement

Celebrate Halloween in the Ace of Clubs House with a movie and costume party full of suspense and murder! Join the Texarkana Museums System for “Hitchcock on the Lawn” Saturday, October 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. Tickets are $45 for couples or $25 for individuals. TMS Member tickets are $20 each. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The deadline is October 16, 2020. Tickets on sale now at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/events.

The Texarkana Museums System will present one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most iconic movies, “Rear Window,” beginning at sundown. The gates open for the party at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments and all guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from any Hitchcock movie. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and for costumes representing a specific character.

”TMS has selected a character from a movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Any guest who comes dressed as the mystery character wins a prize,” said TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “We’re hoping to see a lot of creative costumes honoring these classic films.”

TMS has set up a Pinterest board for inspiration. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/events or through the Ace of Clubs House Facebook Page. Individuals are $25 each and couples are $45. TMS Members may attend for $20 each. The deadline to purchase tickets is October 16.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House Museum, 420 Pine Street, Texarkana, Texas. The movie will begin at sundown. Refreshments will be provided. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and remember to dress for the weather.



The Draughon-Moore “Ace of Clubs” House is an 1885 Italianate home built in the shape of a playing card club. The Ace of Clubs is a Texas Landmark and National Register property that hosts programs, exhibits, and community events once a month and is available for tours, meetings, and events. For more information about this or future events or for tour times, call 903-793-4831, email: AceofClubs@texarkanamuseums.org or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org.

